Gardening with Micki: Bailey finds inspiration in nature's treasures

Toni Bailey has been nurturing gardens for as long as she can remember. She fondly recalls her first garden. She was a newlywed, living in New Jersey and planted sunflowers in a 2-foot by 2-foot square by a coach lamp. Since then, she says, “I’ve always had something growing, no matter what.”
She did not grow up gardening, but that experience as a newlywed has grown through the years, and even included taking the Master Gardener class.
“It is an inspiration to dress my yard with nature’s treasures,” she says.
“Gardening is not a family project,” she admits.
Her husband maintains what she creates.
”I have full reign on all the crazy things I’ve done," Bailey said. "Years ago, I was outside in February digging a hole to create a water garden. I cut the phone lines in two places. I also dig trees up to relocate them. He’s quite patient with my garden projects.”
Currently, Toni is planning to build a most ambitious project.
“It will be an elaborate area that will become a labyrinth in a large circle for contemplation and walking," she said.
She will add rocks and stones so people can take walks and meditate in this quiet, almost spiritual space.
Toni also is known for creating water gardens. After she constructed her first one, many more have followed. She has mastered the art of creating this special garden feature. The couple’s grandchildren love to dangle their feet in the water garden, a perfect summer pastime, she notes.
“Everything flourishes in the ponds," she said. "It’s like having the Great Lakes in your yard.”
Another special garden feature is a 30-year-old tree that provides “lovely cool shade,” Toni says.
When she is doing seasonal planting, she usually chooses perennials.
“I have several requirements for my plants," she said. "They must come back every year. Flowers also have to cut well so they last a long time in a bouquet.”
She prefers planting native plants common to Oklahoma, especially Echinacea and Daisies as they thrive in summer’s heat and drought. There’s also a shady area where an oak tree grew up. She weeds often, and rain barrels provide sufficient watering.
“If you’re growing in my garden, you don’t get spoiled,” Toni says. “I expand a new flower bed every year. The garden is also a way station for monarch butterflies.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
