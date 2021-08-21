Gardening with Micki: Blackman enjoys varieties of flowers

Gayle Blackman and her husband live in a rural home on a bluff overlooking the Neosho River and Fort Gibson Dam.
“Our property is mostly wooded, except for where our home is located," Gayle said. "We have a three-acre pond and have constructed two large flower beds in front of our home.”
They planted a mix of annuals and perennials include Crepe Myrtles. For colorful hanging baskets and in the landscaping, they included Begonias, Calibrachoa, Lantana, Lobelia, Periwinkles, Pentas, Petunias and Salvia. Other plants include Butterfly Bush, Garden Phlox, Lavender, Spirea and Primrose.
Some of Gayle’s gardening talent comes from remembering the hollyhocks in her mother and grandmother’s gardens. She also recalls the messy chore of picking green beans with her sister.
“My flower and plant selection is based on deer tolerant plants and those that will attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds,” Gayle said.
In their location, deer tolerance is important.
I remember seeing a deer eating flowers in my garden in Oklahoma City years ago. I called the police. The deer stayed at the Oklahoma City Zoo that night. Gayle’s deer are inquisitive but not invasive.
“I also like container gardening," Gayle said. "I have assorted pots with annuals by our front door, including hollyhock and hanging baskets to attract the hummingbirds on our back deck.”
She grew up in a gardening family, so gardening is not a new adventure for Gayle.
“My parents and grandparents had large vegetable gardens when I was growing up," she said. "I remember we planted corn, bell peppers green beans, okra, potatoes, purple hull peas, squash, and tomatoes. We also had apple, peach, pear and plum trees. When we were in grade school, my sister and I were responsible for cleaning out the hen house. It was not a fun project.
“We canned and froze the garden’s bounty. My grandparents also had bee hives to pollinate the plants, and we harvested the honey. I’ve been gardening as long as I can remember,” Gayle says. “My first personal garden was when I married in 1976. It was a small garden with a few tomato plants and annuals and through the years, it has grown. I also like to grow a variety of house plants. Gardening is very therapeutic. I enjoy seeing God’s handiwork.’’
