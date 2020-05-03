Gardening with Micki: Blossom's Garden Center blooming

Matthew Weatherbee remembers well his first introduction to gardening. He and his wife, Lora Durkee, had purchased their first home in Muskogee and inherited a nice lawn. Neither had grown up with gardening genes or history. But fast forward to 2003, when they created Blossom’s Garden Center.
They might never have entered the greenhouse business if Bacone College, where Lora worked as an accountant, had not wanted to give away their commercial greenhouse. The Weatherbees took it, then bought another greenhouse to match. They purchased the property on Hancock Road and Lora sold plants from two parking lot tents. Those were the seeds that planted Blossom’s. Today, they have 15,000 square feet of greenhouse space.
They also liked that starting a garden center allowed them to keep their jobs at that time. Matthew sold insurance for a major company. Then their business grew. Now, this enterprising couple is thoroughly immersed in the gardening world and love the seasonal aspects of nature’s vivid show. “We grow for two months, then sell for two months,” Matthew notes.
They love traveling often in the off-season to visit botanical test gardens and arboretums in Texas, Arizona, California and Jamaica, which are testing grounds for new species. “They also have hot summer climates similar to Oklahoma’s,” Matthew says. “Whatever we see in those climates we know will do well here.”
Part of the pleasure in gardening is seeing new breeds of plants blossom each season. Although Matthew and Lora are not breeders, Lora spent her first few months learning plants’ botanical and common names.
“It was a crash course for her,” Matthew recalls.
Among some of the new plants this spring are variations on old favorites.
“There’s a bright orange Lantana named Luscious Marmalade that will thrive in Oklahoma’s heat,” Matthew says. “Road Kill Cactus looks like it’s been run over by a truck. Salvia has a new blue bloom, complementing its existing purple and fuchsia hues.”
Carefree Cactus varieties are Matthew’s favorite plants.
For Matthew, the highlight of the day is “walking through the greenhouses every morning and seeing the surprising changes in the last 24 hours.”
He also encourages gardeners to remember “Gardening is a trial and error process. Some plants will fail.” For the Weatherbees, the successes outweigh any garden disappointments.
