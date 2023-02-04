Gardening with Micki: Book features gardening tips, photos

One of the best Christmas presents I received was a book titled “Pleasure Gardens” by Phillip Watson. It was a gift from an Oklahoma City friend who loves to read about gardens as much as I do. Winter is the perfect time for me to peruse my growing garden library and see what subjects just might be lacking.
The book is a treasure trove of the author’s varied experiences with gardening.
“As a child, I had a small garden of my own and I spent hours arranging my plants and admiring their various qualities,” Watson said.
Watson is a perfect example that it’s never too early to teach children the joys of gardening.
“My parents could usually find me in the garden,” Watson recalls. “Good habits and good hobbies can be life-long pleasures. And that’s a nice legacy.”
Watson’s life changed when he met Rosemary Verey in 1986 at a garden workshop in the south of France.
“Making mistakes in the garden is common," he said. "I was lucky to have Rosemary to guide me.
Among the other speakers at that conference was John Brookes, who was well-known for his private garden at The Cotswolds in England.
“I appreciated his sage advice, but it was Rosemary who became my lifelong friend and garden mentor,” Watson said.
The book is rich with gardens he has designed for his clientele, as well as the gardens for his previous homes in Mississippi, Manhattan in New York and now, his impressive southern-style home in Atlanta, Georgia.
With a degree in horticulture from Mississippi State University, his gardens often have a true Southern feeling. He also believes “beautiful foliage allows a garden to shine without flowers.” Still, the book covers everything from roses, hydrangeas and daisies to Siberian iris, lilies, water features and garden accessories.
The book is filled with lush technicolor photographs and each section includes tips from Phillip’s own varied experiences in gardening. These are some of my favorites:
• The more of yourself that you put into your garden, the more personal the results will be.
• To avoid pitfalls, do your homework, know your plants and arrange them wisely with the help of garden experts.
• Knowledge is power and flower power is beautiful.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
