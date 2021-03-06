Usually, when Matthew Weatherbee talks to garden groups, he is discussing new or popular plants. He chose a different garden path for his recent visit to the Muskogee Master Gardeners February meeting. Matthew is well known for being quite knowledgable about current garden trends. His tops was the marijuana plant.
To say a hush fell over the 25 master gardeners in the room is an understatement when he announced his topic as "Cannabis 101." On the screen show, marijuana is a beautiful, engaging plant. There are two versions, one male, one female. It's the female that can become intoxicating. Ah, a wayward vixen in the garden!
As a necessary disclaimer, Matthew noted, "I'm not neutral on the subject. I don't grow it or consume it. I have no license to grow it. I'm not promoting it. But it is an interesting industry. And it pays to know about it as much as possible."
Matthew explained, "Cannabis is the name of the plant. The marijuana substance is found in its flower."
The screen showed a beautiful flower anyone would love to have gracing their garden. "The CBD is now found in all kinds of products, including medicinal," he said.
Once it blooms, its life is over.
What he has found interesting in this plant kingdom is usually the female bloom is pollinated by its male version. However, plant scientists have now managed to manipulate the male species to bloom, too. That seductive flower's blossoms are triggered by daylight or artificial lighting, he said. One master gardener member shared her experience when she marveled at the bright night lights in her neighborhood only to learn those lights were part of the process for her neighbor growing marijuana.
What concerns Matthew most about the rising numbers of marijuana growers is that some garden centers across the country hav switched from growing flowers to raising the more lucrative marijuana plant.
As for Blossoms, which Matthew owns with his wife, Lora, he intends to stick with growing pansies, "which fly off the shelf," and poinsettias for the Christmas holiday season. A newcomer to his arsenal of plants and flowers is a new species of Calibrachoa named Cha Cha Deep Blue.
"It's a vigorous plant," Matthew said.
It's bound to dance in your garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.