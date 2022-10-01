With local gardens burgeoning with late summer’s fruits and vegetables, gardeners may wonder what to do with their “bounty.” Tammy Perry says “Can them!”
Speaking recently to the Muskogee Master Gardeners, she traced the history of how canning came to be a valid aspect of food preservation. A family/consumer science specialist with the Muskogee County Extension Service, she also previously shared her interest in canning with the Muskogee Garden Club.
Tammy loves relating how canning came to be a popular kitchen experience. “I love food preservation,” she said, commenting on new equipment that now makes food preparation easier and safer. There was a time when pressure cookers were considered a major kitchen hazard.
She also enjoys sharing the checkered history of canning that began in Europe and often involved royalty. “Napoleon was the father of canning,” she said. ”His army marched on their stomachs, often eating canned food, probably all that was available to his troops. Napoleon was so impressed with canning, he created a preservation award including 12,000 francs. It was first won in 1795 by Nicholas Appert, a French chef."
Things changed in 1810 when Peter Durand, a London entrepreneur, created a tin canister. By 1812, Robert Ayers created a canning company in New York.
“The year 1858 was a canning breakthrough when John L. Mason created the Mason Jar and a new way to sterilize jars,” Perry said. “By the end of 1884, Ball jars came on the scene as perfect for home canning, even though there were still safety concerns.”
Fast forward to 1914 and World War I, and Mason Jars were used as military props on war posters, Perry noted. “In 1915, Alexander Kerr created disposable canning lids. By World War II, ads for Mason Jars and victory gardens were on lawns and roof tops.” She credited former First Lady Michelle Obama with bringing gardening back to the White House.
Also significant is the “Complete Guide to Home Canning,” completed in 1988 and available from the National Center for Home Food Preservation. As for Perry, she frequently judges the canned food division at county fairs and introduces 4-H members to food preservation tips. At home, she uses Ball jars and Presto pressure cookers for all her canning needs.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
