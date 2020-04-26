Gardening with Micki: Children in the garden

It’s never too early to entice children to love gardening.
That was Sally Hilfiger’s idea when she and her husband Roger introduced their granddaughters — Alice, 2, and Millie, 4, to gardening.
Alice and Millie could not have had a better garden coach, especially at this young impressionable age. Sally was among the “early crop” of Muskogee’s Master Gardeners and loves all the varied aspects of family gardening.
“We have a small raised bed we thought would be fun for the girls to plant, care for and watch it grow,” Sally said.
The Hilfigers’ son’s timing was perfect for the girls to create a garden. He and his family recently moved back to Muskogee from New Orleans to join his father’s law firm.
“Their ‘Papa’ helped them prepare the soil while they played in the dirt," Sally said. "We planted onions, lettuce, radishes, spinach and potatoes, then added carrots, dill, lettuce, tomatoes, basil and last, coneflower seeds. The girls have enjoyed checking on their seeds and plants every morning.”
The garden is about 3 feet wide by 10 feet long — not too big for little girls.
Sally loves watching the girl as they check the progress of their produce every morning.
“Alice loved planting her onions. She dug holes and patted the dirt very carefully around each one. Millie had a great time planting radish and spinach seeds. We will have many clusters of all of them, and that’s part of the fun. Alice loves to dig and there have been many radish and lettuce seeds moved and sprinkled in other places. It will be fun to see where they come up,” Sally said.
“The girls have been amazed at how fast the onions have grown. Alice shouts ‘ONION!’ when we measure with a yardstick every morning. Millie is very impressed with her lettuce and radishes and loves carrots, which we started in egg cartons. I can’t wait for them to enjoy their first garden salad.”
“They love being outdoors and having a garden they helped plant themselves. It’s been such a fun experience. I hope they are learning about the responsibility of caring for something and the benefit of having your own garden that creates food that tastes wonderful.”
