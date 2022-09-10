Gardening with Micki: Chinese Pistache tree colorful, majestic

Sometimes the anniversary of a tree is worth celebrating. That's how I feel about my elegant Chinese Pistache tree that now looms over the guest bedroom window and the back lawn patio.
It turns 10 years old Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. to be exact. That's the time it was planted on a Sunday afternoon. It was the second tree planted in this new garden, for me.
I first saw this delicate tree on an international press trip to Beijing China in 1989 with 11 other journalists from across the country. Our group was quarantined every afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m. to avoid the treacherous dust storms that swept the streets. I never did like to be cooped up, so I snuck out a servant's entrance and went shopping.
A garden center was close by, and that's where I first encountered the Chinese Pistache tree. I thought it was so elegant — majestic really. I was reprimanded by a security guard when I returned to the hotel. I never forgot the beauty of that tree.
Fast forward to 2012 and I'm creating a new garden in Muskogee, having moved to Muskogee after 20 years in Oklahoma City. I asked a professional landscape architect, John Fluitt of OKC, to help with the garden design. He stood at a certain place in the center of the garden and said, "A Chinese Pistache tree must go right here." How did he know that's what I hoped for?
That tree now towers above the roof, shading the guest bedroom window and the nearby patio. It has been an elegant addition to the back lawn. This tree has a lot of advantages. It's drought and pest resistant and it's fairly fast growing. It provides excellent shade. It makes few demands on a gardener. Well, it does like moist, well-drained soil.
It is not to be confused with pistachios, in spite of its name "Pistache." It's an ornamental tree and can reach 40 feet high and spreads 25 to 35 feet wide. It has an amazing, brilliant fall red color. Once well established, it is also very wind tolerant, a plus for Oklahoma gardeners. An odd fact: There are male and female species. My tree is a girl. We get along very well.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
