Gardening with Micki: Christmas tree farms a fun family outing

If you haven’t already purchased your live Christmas tree, consider one of Oklahoma’s numerous tree farms for your purchase. There are at least seven, offering a wide range of choices from Balsam Hill and Turkish Pine to Virginia and California Pines.
There are reputable tree farms in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Stillwater, Sand Springs, Owasso and Ponca City. Closer to Muskogee, there are farms in Bixby, Gore, Stilwell, Tahlequah, Tulsa and Fort Smith, Arkansas, if you want to cross the state line.
Some of the tree farms offer an interesting variety of entertainment for evening shoppers. Some provide live music, a festive note. You can stay warm after you’ve purchased your tree, with hot cocoa or coffee. Snacks often include holiday theme cookies. Several of the farms provide hay or tractor rides so you can ride through the fields as you choose that all important tree. For some children, those rides are a delightful first time experience.
Most of the farms in Oklahoma are locally owned and represent family enterprises that have been growing holiday trees for decades. Rachelle and Brian Batesol, owners of the Cal2homa Farm in Gore, have grown Fraser, Douglas and Canaan Fir trees for 19 years. They also grow and sell blueberries during June and July, which you can pick for yourself; an opportunity for children to learn about growing fruit.
The Wilkinson Christmas Forest near Tahlequah also lets buyers cut down their own tree. They have grown Virginia Pines, Leyland and Murray Cypress and Carolina Sapphires for 15 years.
Christmas tree growers offer great advice when choosing a tree:
• First, decide what tree family you would prefer to buy.
• Color matters. Some trees go from deep rich green to a dull gray green if/when they start drying out. Greener is better.
• Check for freshness. The trunk should be slightly sticky. Fresh pines should bend, not break.
• Look for shape, size, then branch style. Don’t expect perfection in any tree.
• Consider your height when choosing the tree so decorating is easier.
• Buy a sturdy tree stand that holds at least a gallon of water.
• Check your holiday lights, wiring and plug-ins before adding ornaments to avoid overload.
• Do not put your tree near a fireplace. A cool, dry setting is preferred.
• Finally, enjoy the tree’s beauty and have a fabulous Christmas.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
