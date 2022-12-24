Merry Christmas garden lovers. You are probably enjoying your Christmas tree, handsome wreaths and a variety of seasonal decorations. You are probably also enjoying poinsettias — red, pink or white. Of course your tree is twinkling with colorful lights and memorable ornaments — heirloom or hand-made.
In this season of the year, the garden is cold and rather forbidding, in spite of several surprisingly warm sunny days. I’m a big fan of Christmas trees, real or faux, and I have seven ornamental holiday trees that are featured throughout my home. Their themes are diverse from angels to a cowboy theme, a leftover from my 20 years of working at the National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City. A cookie tree (not edible of course) stars in the kitchen. The living room fireplace mantel is home to fresh greenery and colorful metallic balls and antique candlesticks and candles in the traditional colors of the season.
It’s not unusual for my friends to ask, “When will the Christmas trees ever be stored away after Christmas?” I just say “Never!”
This year, however, I’ve added more poinsettias than usual to the décor, as well as some amaryllis. Last year, I received a beautiful white amaryllis from a long-time friend and it was such a surprising gift. These flowers are coated in a protective wax that seals in the moisture and energy needed to grow, according to the current Breck’s holiday catalog. Of course there is mistletoe, hanging strategically from the entry hallway, leading to the formal living room.
A real Christmas tree is featured on the back lawn patio, full of lights and bows made from colorful ribbons. It did have popcorn wreaths but the visiting birds have enjoyed feasting on those wreaths. I didn’t plan for them to dine on the popcorn tree.
The front patio also features a real Christmas tree with gold and silver balls shining through a red satin ribbon that accents the tree. Some people toss their real trees to the curb when all the Christmas festivities are over. I’ve never had the heart to do that. Instead I recycle the tree, move it to the back lawn, and create a tree decorated with pouches of bird seed and other savory treats for the birds that frequent this setting. There’s nothing more fun than watching the birds enjoy this holiday feast on a cold winter day.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
