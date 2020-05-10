Gardening with Micki: Color enhances any garden

Walking my quartet of varied-size gardens, it just struck me — these gardens are a sea of different shades of green. There’s the seedless cottonwood tree — now taller than my house. Boxwood is abundant. An elderly oak is like a giant protector, shading most of the back garden. The Chinese Pistache with delicate leaves is a favorite. It was a gift from John Fluitt, an Oklahoma City horticultural designer.
John quickly noticed English ivy everywhere. Hunter green ivy loves to invade your garden, with or without an invitation. There’s the Cherry Laurel tree I adorned with shiny ornaments for a pop of color to see from my kitchen window.
Surveying this scene, there’s only the white azaleas blooming profusely on the patio. From a distance, there’s a raspberry-colored azalea, secluded under a redbud tree along the back fence.
This season, I longed for color in the garden. So I went to Blossom’s, but my mission there was a story. A sea of color greeted me. With the virus still raging, co-owner Matthew Weatherbee spaced our chairs six feet apart to talk. Lowe’s and Walmart are other favorite garden centers. Nearby, I stopped at Carson’s Greenhouse. The riot of color in spring plants was exciting. His handwritten labels are a nice, personal touch.
Remember, I was on a technicolor quest. Like a kid looking at the colors in a giant Crayola box, I chose to photograph the colors of flowers I liked best before making a purchase. I put the photos on a popsicle stick, in several garden areas to test how to arrange my garden choices.
For professional advice, I turned to my favorite garden resource, “How To Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work.” The author, Jeff Bredenberg, suggests: “Plan for waves of color. Creating a continuous swath of the same color is more sophisticated than planting in alternating colors. This is more likely to attract a swath of bees and butterflies as that’s easier for these flying creatures to see.”
Another suggestion: “Plant a buffer between competing colors. You don’t want to rob any flower of its potential visual impact. White usually works well as a buffer between two more vibrant colors.” This is great advice for creating a visually pleasing garden scene.
