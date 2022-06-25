Gardening with Micki: Composting an easy addition to gardening

Building a compost pile really doesn't require a lot of garden skills, In fact, author Jeff Bredenberg, one of my favorite sources, notes, "For the most part, nature does all the work and you sit back and take advantage of the rewards."
The author of "How To Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work, says, "If you try composting you are rewarded with a nutrient-packed soil booster that your garden and houseplants will relish."
So I decided to create a compost pile this spring. I chose an unlikely rather public space. It's a skinny front garden leading to the front door that was once home to several wicked, thorny rose bushes. I considered it a hazard to me and guests. It's only 30 steps from the kitchen and is partially sheltered by the home's roof.
The existing soil was already host to a variety of nutrients, so vegetable, fruit and paper scraps seemed a perfect menu for this composting experiment.
Bredenberg assures "Composting is not rocket science. And there's no right way to do it."
There are fancy composting bins available, but this small space seemed perfect.
This wasn't my first attempt at creating a compost pile. When I lived in a condo in a wooded area in Oklahoma City, I turned a tiny garden space into a perfect composting spot. One morning, a deer was enjoying breakfast from my compost pile. I learned then, never put meat in a compost pile. All other leftover materials are considered safe, so I let the deer enjoy his feast, then called animal control. I revamped the compost pile that day.
Along with the typical fruit, vegetable, bread and paper scraps, Bredenberg also suggests adding a layer of bulky limbs and brush. Those additions help air circulation through your pile to help the rotting, decomposition process along. One author calls creating a compost pile "The Rot Stuff."
While the fancy, expensive bins might look more professional, hiding their contents, I discovered a bonus in my makeshift project. This spring several surprise lilies chose to bloom in the compost pile. Now, several other flowers in orange and lilac colors have made an early summer home in my compost pile. I plan to keep composting in this space. I enjoy nature's surprises.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.