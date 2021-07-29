Gardening with Micki: Crape myrtles can bloom for months

This season’s crape myrtles are putting on a splendid show for Muskogee residents. If you drive on East Okmulgee, near Spaulding Park, you will see the center islands filled with an abundance of hot pink blooming crape myrtles. No matter where you live in the area, this short drive is worth the trip. So is a visit to Honor Heights Park. The crepe myrtles there have a variety of colors and sizes. Both places offer a feast for the eyes.
Crape myrtles are one of the most resilient plants you could grow. They are also versatile, with blooms that range from pinks, whites and reds to the richest lavender that is almost purple. “No true blue variety of crape myrtle exists, but the Muskogee variety comes close with its cool lavender undertones,” said David Hillock, a consumer horticulturist at Oklahoma State University.
If you are looking for something dependable to plant, you can never go wrong with crape myrtles. Their blooms can last up to six months. So you really get your money’s worth, which is always a great advantage for any gardener, novice or professional.
These plants have numerous advantages for gardeners in this area. Unlike some of nature’s creations, crape myrtles are incredibly dependable. They seem to thrive even in Oklahoma’s mercurial climates. They are also drought tolerant. They thrive on even the smallest sips of water. Hillock says their blooms also can last up to six months. They also can adapt to a variety of soil conditions. That is a definite advantage for Oklahoma gardeners who arm wrestle with the state’s clay-ridden soil.
They also seem to have been born with a high tolerance level for heat or cold. They especially love to to be planted in full sun. Talk about sun bathers — this plant takes top prize. They don’t even seem to mind when the temperature is freezing cold, like zero. They also are resistant to powdery mildew, a form of mold that affects some other plants.
These advantages make this plant attractive to new gardeners as well as those who are seasoned gardeners. Meanwhile, as you are reading this column, I’m going to drive to East Okmulgee and Honor Heights for another glimpse of these beautiful crape myrtles.
