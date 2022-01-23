Gardening with Micki: Creating a stage of color in the garden

Recently, while perusing a seasonal garden catalog, I noticed 13 colorful pages devoted to tulips.
These were not your barnyard variety of tulips. These colorful pages were dedicated to varieties of tulips, each photo touting that tulip's "lineage."
I've loved tulips since the first of many trips to Holland to spend time with family ancestors. Holland families are quite proud of their tulip gardens.
Recently, I decided tulips should be the best elegant flower to grace my skinny garden along the walk leading to the front entrance of my home.
Actually, that tiny space — three feet wide and 20 feet long — serves like the backdrop for a stage set. It was my compost pile this past summer and fall.
Having acquired a black-metal and leather three-footed walking stick this past year — my newest "fashion accessory" — that slender space became the perfect compost pile. It's close to the kitchen and front door. Now it's becoming my experimental garden.
Soon, it's going to be the home for a variety of tulips and other floral accessories. I like a garden setting that has flowers planted in both high and low settings, as well as plants that can be seen in both high and low settings. I also like a variety of colors, shapes and textures for visual impact.
Gardens are all about creating a show for yourself and others who appreciate the virtues of a colorful garden. The K. van Bourgondien catalog I was perusing offered a variety of mix and match color ideas.
I'm partial to pastel colors in the garden. So, I chose a mix of pink, white and yellow tulips, with an occasional surprise of red. I stayed with the traditional tulips, although I was fascinated with the ones that have delicate fringe at the edge of their petals. Those will probably be next year's experimental planting.
As a backup for these tulips, I've chosen a mix of taller flowers. I like a garden that resembles a theater stage. So the tulips will be the stars. For drama, I've chosen purple iris for the backdrop. Just for fun, I've ordered three large white Alliums to grace the center and edges of this floral design.
The Alliums resemble snow balls. I'm hoping for a colorful performance next season.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.