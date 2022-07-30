Gardening with Micki: Crepe myrtles provide colorful summer blooms

The crepe myrtles have truly been magnificent this blooming season.
A decade ago, the yard crew planted five different colors of this dependable plant. Then, along came a surprise crepe myrtle. It planted itself in a most unlikely space next to the garage and front walkway. It was so tiny, I let it live where it had planted itself.
Now, it's grown quite large and its magnificent blooms are crowding the front walkway. It appears crepe myrtles have a mind of their own about where they wish to reside.
Along with its hot pink blooms, there are also six other crepes accenting the east front lawn. They have white blooms and brown leaves. That same shrub lines the driveway. These are definitely an unusual breed of crepes. A small side garden features crepes with lilac blooms. My neighbor has planted flowers opposite this area, creating a small surprise garden, not seen from the street.
Closer the the house, lining the front walk, there's a crepe with ruby red blooms. It was a volunteer crepe, too. It's grown so tall, so fast, its branches are headed toward the roof. This crepe is definitely destined for a midsummer haircut. It can't wait until fall.
In the back garden, bigger than the front lawn, are the traditional crepes with hot pink blooms like the ones that line the east side area of Okmulgee Avenue. These crepes complement the other trees, shrubs and flowers in that setting.
A new pink crepe will soon have its own habitat in a small garden on the patio. It was filled with English ivy that was headed for the roof. It's so invasive, the garden crew pulled it all out.
Ivy is beautiful, but it's such a spreader. In the revamped garden, a crepe will be in the center surrounded by Ajuga, a popular ground cover. It's a spreader, too, but it's smaller and has better manners about keeping its place where it's planted. The crepes in this garden are the real show stoppers.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.