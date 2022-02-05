Gardening with Micki: Dahlias reliable, colorful

If you have been looking for a new flower to grace your garden, I suggest planting Dahlias. They survive well in our Zone Seven mercurial environment. They are also colorful, adding that technicolor and drama that most gardeners hope to achieve.
Besides, these flowers are great conversation starters among your garden friends. Unlike some flowers that are snobbish about their neighbors or have a drab heritage, Dahlias have historical lineage.
A Swedish botanist, Andrew Dahl, discovered these flowers in 1830. (Google forgot to note exactly when he discovered these beautiful flowers.) The legend is: a French empress grew Dahlias because she liked their unusual, ever-changing shapes, variety of sizes, colors and blooms.
I would say Andrew Dahl knew a good flower when he saw one.
Dahlias have multiple attributes. First, their historical credentials are impressive, even compelling.
The Aztec Indians used this flower as a religious symbol. It was also a source of food and medicine. Not today!
These flowers are now called "the Houdini" of today's gardens. Their name stands for so many attributes: elegance, involvement, love, and wealth. Different varieties also produce a medley of different shapes and sizes. They have spiky quilled petals that add to their floral personality.
What drew me to consider planting Dahlias was their track record for reliability.
They seem to survive even in Oklahoma's ever-changing climate conditions, not to mention spring rain and thunderstorms and the ever present threat of tornadoes that can certainly quickly wreck a garden.
This flower is also appreciated for its variety of colorful hues. Their fanciful names reflect someone's talent at giving Dahlias interesting names like Strawberry Ice and Emory Pearl. They are also grown in a variety of yellow and orange hues. They also have spiky, quilled petals that add character to their personality.
Their names also add to the potential for garden conversation. There is one yellow Dahlia named a "Giant Dinnerplate" because its size matches a formal dinner plate. Another late summer bloomer is named "Queen of the Autumn Garden." The "Purple Gem" reflects its royal connections. In keeping with its royal connections, Dahlias are also a bit expensive. One sells for $50.99. Dahlias also have literary heritage with at least five books written about this popular flower.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.