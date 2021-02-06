Gardening with Micki: Dreaming of coming gardens

I hardly ever order anything by mail. I like shopping too well and I’m a big believer in examining merchandise in person, whether it’s furniture, fashion or flowers. I acquired a penchant for personal inspection when I covered fashion in New York, Paris and London for 25 years for several newspapers in Oklahoma and Texas.
The fashion press was allowed to go backstage after the shows to inspect the fabulous clothes we had just seen on the runways. We looked for fabric, design and construction flaws. So I surprised myself recently on a cold, dreary day by ordering mail order flowers from a colorful flyer. The real prize for the order will be 50 bulbs of dark night gladiolas that will bloom in July and August. Also, if I ordered two plants, I would get one more free.
The plant photos were irresistible. I couldn’t resist a pink and a black star calla lily. They also came with their own metal planters. Also enticing were a pineapple lily, touted as “very easy to grow and maintain.” Venus red wandflowers from Holland also beckoned. The apricot fudge yellow double lily looked yummy, and the “Big Daddy” hosta was also appealing.
Then there was something I’ve never ordered before — a set of two pre-seeded floral carpet rolls including cosmos, zinnias, alyssum, and painted daisies. I couldn’t resist the “buy one, get another free” notice. Each roll promised at least 500 premier seeds each. Who wouldn’t order?
Ordering the three species of bareroot milkwood seeds was a must since I love drawing butterflies to all the garden areas. There was pink butterfly, orange and pristine white. These flowers will also attract hummingbirds, another bonus for ordering. They will bloom early to late summer. Another plant, a fragrant freesia with a bold orange hue and yellow centers, will also be inviting for the hummingbird and butterfly visitors. The red creeping sedum was compelling. These tolerate dry soil conditions and have leaves that turn orange-red in the fall.
But the star of this garden show will be the Elizabeth Taylor Diva Rose. Having interviewed Ms. Taylor once, following her performance in a Broadway play in New York, I simply couldn’t resist adding a celebrity to my summer garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.