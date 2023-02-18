Gardening with Micki: Drought-tolerant landscaping works well in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s weather is so mercurial that sometimes choosing plants for a spring or summer garden is quite a chore. It’s almost like a gamble to choose plants that will survive a wetter than usual spring or worse, a summer with little to no rain. Ouch!
So if you want to be safe — rather than sorry — you will probably opt for a drought-tolerant style of landscaping. I tend to favor planting perennials rather than annuals. To me, perennials are just a better investment of my garden money.
Once in a while though, I will plant several annuals like cosmos and periwinkles. They are small flowers that work well planted beside larger plants. They are easy to care for as long as they get plenty of water from your sprinkler system as summer gets closer.
However, if you are thinking about planting some cool weather crops that will thrive even with an occasional frost, the list of vegetables is bound to please. For easier reading I’ve put them in alphabetical order: Beets, Broccoli, Cabbage (especially the Chinese version), Carrots, Collard Greens, Cauliflower, Celery, Endive, Garlic, Kale, Kohlrabi, Leeks, Lettuce, Mustard Greens, Peas, Potatoes, Radishes, Spinach, Swiss Chard and Turnips.
If you’re a new or novice gardener, read the seed packages for planting information. You don’t want your first experience at planting fall and winter veggies to be a failure. If you are still nervous about what to plant and when, check with the Muskogee County OSU Extension Office for help. They have an arsenal of planting information easily available for the public.
If your soil leaves much to be desired, the Extension Service can suggest some soil builders that will enhance your fall and winter veggie gardens. Also, don’t be afraid to mix your veggies with flowers. The veggies can make a colorful border for your flowers.
One of my favorite sources, “How to Cheat at Gardening,” notes, “The flowers make the garden more attractive to pollinating insects as well. This touch makes the garden an even nicer place to visit frequently. Go a step further and place such amenities as a table and bench nearby, making the garden a nice place to hang out, a place to sit and drink coffee, and a pleasant spot for contemplating nature.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
