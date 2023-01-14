Gardening with Micki: Experiment with small-space gardening

Winter months are the perfect time to think about gardening and plan ahead for what you want to see blooming in your spring and summer garden. It’s also a perfect time to think about experimenting with new or unusual plants for all your garden spaces.
For me, this season, it’s the small rectangular brick enclosed garden strip that leads to the west side of my front door. It’s a skinny garden space — only a foot wide and 5 feet long. Originally, it was a rather unsightly and dangerous home to thorny bushes — a leftover from the home’s previous owners. It didn’t take me long to say farewell to these prickly garden plants.
Right now, it’s barren ground. But it served as a host for several small Christmas trees during the recent holiday. In a way, its space is like having a window box plant area, just on the ground. When decked out with seasonal plants, it will be a great conversation piece for guests.
This week, the space is getting planted with some cool weather flowers that garden authorities say can stand “bouts of colder temperatures such as Violas, Pansies and spring bulbs. I’m placing small, evergreen shrubs at both ends of this tiny garden. I’m calling the shrubs “bookend” plants.
I’m on a hunt for a tall flowering plant to place in the center of this space — perhaps purple and white Iris or maybe Foxglove. Petunias — always so reliable — and Gloriosa Daisies and Cosmos will be a must. The wall is red brick, so I want a colorful, inviting theme for this tiny garden.
What I love about this small garden space is it will be so easy to care for and it has always drawn favorable comments from visitors, even when its inhabitants were those prickly bushes. Last summer I planted a few vegetables just because this space is so close to the kitchen. I called it a “step saver” garden.
While planning this feature I’ve also drawn good advice from Linda Vater, a prominent Oklahoma City gardener, whose beautiful book, “The Elegant and Edible Garden” is a gold mine of gardening ideas and well-seasoned advice about starting her garden from scratch and her personal gardening experiences.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
