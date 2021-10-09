Gardening with Micki: Fall a time to prepare for winter

Signs of fall planting are becoming evident every day. I see the seasonal changes in the fall colors springing up in area gardens even in my own neighborhood of well-manicured lawns. I’m so partial to the oranges, yellows, purples and rust shades of this season. Any white flower is a perfect, sometimes surprising complement to the autumn colors.
It’s not too late to add your own touch to your fall garden. The colors are dynamic. The area garden nurseries I tour so often are still full of colorful possibilities, not to mention ornamental pumpkins galore.
To me, this has always been a transitional time for gardens. You have to hurry and get things planted before the chilly temperatures and snow of winter arrive. So we still have time to make a late fall garden show. It’s also the time of year for all those fall/winter garden catalogs to start bulging in the mailbox. The fall Breck’s catalog calls this season “A Brecktoberfest.” Clever.
This is also the season to divide spring and summer plants and tender bulbs like Dahlias and Gladiolas. Store those worth keeping in a cool, frost-free place. I always think of this as a “cool vacation” for tired spring and summer bulbs.
It’s also the time to plant perennials and spring blooming bulbs like Narcissus and Tulips, according to “Gardening Made Easy,” my favorite garden resource. Cut back dead/dying plants after a heavy frost, then cover with compost. Toss any diseased plants. Spread mulch over flower beds and borders.
So, what else to plant that will create a colorful nature showcase in your late fall garden? I suggest Black-eyed Susans, Clematis, Hibiscus, Lavender, Lupine, Narcissus, Peonies, Phlox or Yarrow.
Having visited a lavender field near Santa Fe, New Mexico a few years ago I’m opting for fragrant lavender, which is touted as a great calming resource. When my sister and I visited that tourist stop, she bought enough lavender to make charming silk bags of scented lavender for her friends and antique booth.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
