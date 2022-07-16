I love it when my neighbors create a front lawn that is delightful to see every day. That’s what Earnest Tonie and his daughter, Heather Sheets, have created in this neighborhood near South Country Club and Chandler roads in Muskogee.
Earnest moved here 26 years ago when the neighborhood was a fairly undeveloped area for gardening adventures. He grew up in Checotah near his family and his grandmother’s gardens.
“We always had flowers and I grew up picking cotton,” Earnest says. When Earnest, then 17, married Linda, 15, he told her, “You buy. I’ll plant.”
Linda died five years ago and Earnest invited Heather and her daughter Pyper to live with him. Now, gardening is a shared interest for this close-knit family.
The front of their home is edged by a garden filled with a variety of colorful flowers. At the west end of the home, a mature cedar tree stands like a sentinel, overlooking the garden. Even the mailbox is dressed up for summer’s heat with golden marigolds.
Their front garden is such a pleasure to drive by. Earnest loves sitting on the covered front porch or working in the yard. A wave to him is a must as neighbors drive by.
The content of the front garden is diverse. Although tiny blooms were drooping on that hot afternoon, Heather knew the plants were hardy enough to weather the rising temperature.
Heather likes Lantana because it attracts butterflies as they dine on pollen and then spread their beauty.
“This was my first year to plant Lantana,” she says.
She hasn’t been disappointed.
“My Mom taught me how to garden," she said. "She loved Marigolds, Geraniums and Ferns.”
She also likes planting Dianthus.
“It comes back year after year,” she says.
That’s a plus for any garden and its caretakers. Heather also plants Bell and Banana Peppers, which are so prolific she has to harvest every other day. Other plants include Sweet Potato Vine, Geraniums, Petunias and Foxtail Fern.
As Heather and Earnest work in the garden, 4-year-old Pyper often joins them. She’s helping carry on the family tradition of gardening.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
