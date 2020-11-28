I do not ever forget to send flowers to friends or family who are guests in a sterile hospital room. Flowers can brighten a room more than you know.
I know. As a recent "visitor" at the Saint Francis Muskogee for 10 days, the floral bouquets I received were a great boost to my lagging spirit.
The first bouquet was from my writing partner on a book we just completed. He is Daniel Williams, a former Rhodes Scholar in China; now a writer and researcher for a television station in Washington, D.C.
He purchased the flowers from A Flower Can in Fort Gibson. Set in a beautiful glass bowl, it is filled with yellow lilies, unusual pear-shaped green leaves, ferns around the bottom and yellow roses. Tiny yellow cones are accents, along with yellow button mums.
The other bouquet of flowers is from my daughter and her husband and family, Cindy and Jim Hazelwood, of Oklahoma City. They always purchase flowers from me from Lakeland Florist, in Muskogee where my mother, Ida Farmer, worked for a number of years as a bookkeeper, florist and wedding caterer.
The vase mimics an aspen tree branch tied with a jute string bow with an attached decorative fall metal leaf. The base of the arrangement is an assortment of fern leaves, autumn leaves of red, gold and yellow, with other mixed greenery.
The body of the bouquet is full and lush with a generous assortment of large peach roses with rust tips in full bloom, peach carnations, yellow daisies with lime green centers, small yellow and rust brown asters and red and gold alstroemeria.
The lowers may fade or wither before I am allowed to go to a rehabilitation facility or home, but the two vases will be perfect vessels to create future arrangements to pass on to friends or family who may find themselves in a similar situation as mine.
A surprise fall over a prissy pair of shoes brought me to this hospital situation. At best, I have a perfect view of a large sycamore tree, dressed in autumn colors, from my hospital room window.
The two floral bouquets have been a bright spot in an unfortunate gloomy week and a reminder of how important flowers can be.
