When Cara Focht spoke to the Muskogee Master Gardeners recently, she shared her success story with the horticultural program she directs at Connors State College in Warner. Having grown up in Oklahoma, she was familiar with the soil conditions and mercurial weather affecting Oklahoma gardens.
Since assuming the leadership for this program, she has worked with regional vendors to create a program that serves the students and gardeners looking for better ways to grow their produce.
To enhance the students' garden work and create a public presence, Cara established a relationship with a Warner store, where students sell their Connors garden crops.
"The store is arranged with nice walkways for ease of shopping," Cara says.
Cara admits she came to the program with no technological background. Yet, she embraces how technology enhances the program, especially the on-line internet ordering program she established.
She also created a seasonal cut flower venture featuring tulips, hydrangeas, lilacs, daffodils, gladiolas, snapdragons and sunflowers. "We are always trying to grow something new," Cara notes. "For $100 in the growing season, participants receive five fresh bouquets.
Currently, she works with tomato and vegetable vendors to enhance the produce the students tend. She is excited about a new pineapple tomato, assuring the Master Gardeners it would not replace the reliable Big Boys heirloom tomatoes and Big Jim peppers the students' garden produces.
"We had a great pepper crop last year," Cara notes.
Among other crops the students study and nurture are herbs, asparagus, catnip, blueberries, cherry bushes and rhubarb, which she calls "a neat variety crop. There's also a pineapple guava and an exciting ruffled fern," she adds. Two other plants she relishes are a reddish-pink Bottle Brush and Eve's Necklace, acquired from a Texas source. White blueberries are another newcomer to the garden.
The Warner store featuring the students' crops is open to the public daily. The garden where the students work their magic on their crops is only open during regular class hours. Several Master Gardeners wondered if all the plants involved in the program bear the prestigious "Proven Winners" label. Cara assured some of those plants are among the students' crops, along with a plentiful array of colorful seasonal flowers.
