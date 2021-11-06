Gardening with Micki: Gardener shares tips for growing azaleas

When Muskogee Master Gardeners met recently, they heard a lesson about how to successfully grow azaleas. They could not have had a better teacher than Ray Wright, owner of Green Country Landscaping. He has been growing Muskogee’s revered flower for more than half a century.
Perhaps the credential that sets him apart from other area azalea growers is he helped plant many of the azaleas that bloom every spring at Honor Heights Park. So, if you want to try your garden gloves at planting azaleas, here are Ray’s tried and true tips. The first advice is priceless.
“You need to dig a $10 hole for a $5 azalea.“
Remove Bermuda grass roots and weeds before planting. Don’t hoe or dig around the plant as this will damage the azalea’s shallow root system.
Azaleas need at least three hours of sunlight daily in the growing season to bloom. They prefer strong light in the morning; filtered to heavy shade in the afternoon.
They need a well-drained acidic soil as they are a very shallow rooted plant. Ray suggests planting in Canadian Spaghum Peat Moss and sand rather than dirt.
Prune to control size. Never prune after July 1.
Mulch the plant with rotted pecan shells, cypress mulch ground pine bark, to keep moisture in the ground. He cautioned: “Do not use black organic peat as it does not sufficiently acidify the soil.”
Use azalea fertilizer at half the recommended rate seven to 10 days before blooming. Apply the second application at fuller strength after blooms die.
Azaleas love rainwater and like to be watered twice a week.
Add mulch every fall.
Ray listed eight rare and unusual varieties that do well in Oklahoma’s climate: El Frida, Janet Rhea, Ben Morrison, Orange Cup, Dayspring, Rosea, Conversation Piece and Midnight Flare. He also stressed that his landscaping business grows approximately 90 “tried and true” proven and hardy varieties.
He also added this caution note: “Beware of azaleas that are shipped in from southern Gulf States. They may look pretty, but they also may not be acclimated to this area.”
For more information about the Muskogee Area Master Gardeners, contact the OSU Extension Office: (918) 686-7200.
