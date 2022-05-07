Talk about a garden swap meet. That's what the Muskogee Area Master Gardeners featured at a recent meeting. Members and guests chose from garden books and tools as well as a large variety of potted plants.
The real treat was a talk by Carole Cheadle, who is affiliated with the "Yard by Yard" program, created by the Community Resilience Program. The garden of Master Gardeners member Ken Laubenstein was among the first to have his garden certified by the program.
Carole explained the program not only concerns the quality of a garden's dirt, but also focuses on water quality, a necessary habitat for creatures that live in streams.
"Storm drains are also a conduit from land to water," she said. "Many streams also have volunteer plants growing beside the water. That can be a positive. We need to be careful and observant of what we send downstream. I am comforted by the sound of rippling water."
In her talk, she encouraged gardeners to "be the evangelists to help people improve their lawn. Conservation starts in your own yard," she said. Carole said she also appreciates the sound of a campfire and asked the Master Gardeners, "What are we missing in our lives by not having a connection to nature in our lives?" Her question drew lots of affirmative nods from her audience.
She also encouraged the Master Gardeners to feed birds and butterflies and build healthy soil around their homes and make their gardens resilient to drought.
"Create a prairie where bees and butterflies can congregate," she urged.
"We need to pause to look at nature," she said, citing a bit of pioneer history by noting, "Buffaloes were the first lawnmowers."
In Carole's home, near Cross Creek in the Tulsa area, she said she aims for a diversity of plants that will encourage pollination. Crisp green lawns, freshly mowed close to the earth are not her idea of the perfect lawn.
"I plant my lawn for diversity," she said.
To her, that means planting feasts for birds and butterflies.
"Even a few nature-friendly practices in your yard can add to the strength, health and resiliency of your community," she said. "Other ways include creating healthy soil, and growing as much of your own food as possible."
The latter would not be a tough job for gardeners.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
