Gardening with Micki: Get your garden ready for fall

What to plant now for fall?
The summer heat seems to be subsiding, but it’s still a bit hard to work in the yard on sunny afternoons. Yet, it’s a perfect time to think ahead for fall planting. It’s also an ideal time to do a little garden cleanup from summer's leftovers.
All those flowers you adored in summer are fading or they have stopped blooming completely. And, you’re probably tired of constant watering. Garden gurus suggest this is the perfect time for ”planning and planting” your fall garden. Mums always come to mind when I look at the fall planting calendar. They are fall’s most dependable flower.
Garden experts from one of my favorite sources, “How to Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work,” suggest you “heat proof” your summer garden. Here’s their advice:
• Get rid of weeds. They suck the moisture out of your garden. Worse, if you don’t, the weeds will reseed themselves. Such a nasty little garden problem.
• Don’t stop watering. Use an inch of water a day for vegetables and flowers.
• If you’re into container gardening, as I am, water daily.
• Keep picking the veggies you planted earlier in the season. If you don’t, some garden gurus say they will stop producing. Ouch!
• Clean your pots and containers. If you’re not going to use them for fall planting, turn them upside down. Mine take a winter nap in the garage. I have two turquoise pots that live by the front of the garage. It’s easy to give people directions to my house. I just say look for the big turquoise pots.
• Give your trees and shrubs a little blanket for winter. It’s a great way to use tired blankets and old towels as “winter coats” for your garden favorites. Oklahoma has been fortunate to have fairly mild winters recently, but it’s easy to be prepared for frigid winter days.
• If you are planting vegetables, think Beans, Broccoli, Brussel Sprouts, Collard Greens, Green Onions, Kohlrabi, Lettuce, Radishes, Turnips.
I consider Mums and Tulips a must for fall planting. They are beautiful, colorful and dependable. Also suggested: Hydrangeas. Lilacs, Spider Lilies, better known as “Naked Ladies,” Winter Daffodils. I’m also planting Fall Crocus. They like to snuggle under perennials. Smart flower!
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
