Gardening with Micki: Ground cover offers plenty of choices

"When you plant a garden, you nurture more than plants. You cultivate knowledge, grow your own creativity and learn to respect the connection between you and the Earth."
That is the take on gardening presented in "Gardening Made Easy," produced by Better Homes & Garden publications. It's one of my favorite garden guide books. It writes about gardening in honest terms. Gardening is, after all, a bit of a "love/frustrated" relationship.
I think that's why I have become so interested in small space gardening. If you read this column now and then, you already know there are 12 trees in the three main back garden areas at my home.
There are a variety of mini flower gardens, both in the back and front lawns. Right now, pale violet mums are blooming in a long, rectangular mini garden by the front walk entrance. It's also my invisible compost pile tucked neatly away underneath mums and some other plants that just showed up to be part of the garden parade. I should charge them rent.
From those intentional plantings, I've chosen to cover bare spots in the back lawn and a few other areas with ground covers. Think of these as occasional rugs (dare we say wigs?) for bald spots in your garden. Ajuga, a most dependable and aggressive ground cover, has taken over the west side of my garden. I just wave at it and let it roam.
There are numerous choices for ground covers, some with names I never encountered. I often consult "How To Cheat At Gardening," for its great advice and a rather sassy view on gardening. The author notes: "One of the lowest maintenance plants you can add to your landscape is ground cover." The author listed the good and the bad.
The good list included sun or shade plants: Baby's Tears, Creeping Jenny, Dichondra, Salal, Vinca and Wintercreeper. Ice plant, which I discovered while visiting Carmel, California, often, is my favorite. It's best grown in full sun, however. The "bad" list included Bishop's Weed, Crown Vetch, Lamiastrum, English Ivy and Lily-of-the-Valley.
I've had some plants cropping up in some patio pots. I have no idea what they are. But the County Extension Service, a gold mine of garden information, will solve the mystery.
