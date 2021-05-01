Gardening with Micki: Ground cover offers seasonal surprise

Imagine my surprise early one morning to open the door to the west side garden and be greeted by a surprising new crop of blooming ajuga. Their purple flowers were literally waving "Hello" in the brisk spring wind. Their impromptu surprise greeting was a fabulous "Good Morning" gift from Mother Nature.
This prolific and dependable ground cover was planted in five different "bald" areas of the back lawn. These were near a small apple tree in the mini-orchard and lined a tiny concrete porch in the skinny lawn that leads to the storage cottage and attached small pergola. The ajuga was planted in problem areas where nothing else I planted ever seem to glorify the dirt.
That was five years ago and though the plants grew — they are low-lying creatures — they never blooms or stood tall enough to wave.
This is the first time in the past five years any of the ajuga have dressed up for a surprise good morning hello. I couldn't wait to grab my camera in spite of the early spring chill outdoors. Even my precious Yorkie, "Prince," was interested in all my hurry to capture their photograph. To say they were lush is an understatement.
Ajuga is one of the most popular small perennials. It grows 6 to 8 inches high and is comparable in size to Vinca, Pachysandra, Lamium and Sedum. I have Vinca, another ground cover, planted ini other areas and it's been a rather carefree plant in the main back garden, seeming to get along without too much pampering. Not all plants have such good manners and are cordial to each other.
My "Gardening Made Easy" reference calls ground covers "low growing wonders" and "a talented group of plants. Not only do they cover the ground with beautiful foliage and flowers, but their dense and low-growth habit discourages weeds and prevents soil erosion. Ground covers sport all different looks, colors and textures.
These low growers, like ajuga, also serve as a carpet for an area, making it feel spacious, similar to the way a lawn does, but without the nuisance of constant summer mowing. I love this quote from my "Gardening Made Easy" reference: Spreading ground covers are like insatiable explorers, traveling in search of new ground. Eager spreaders, such as vinca and/or ajuga, can be a frugal gardener's friend because just a few plants will cover a large area with foliage and flowers."
While learning more about ajuga, I learned some herbs also can be used as ground covers. "Gardening Made Easy" noted: "Thyme, oregano and mint will spread out — mint especially, so be careful." That is ever so true. Mint took root under my cherry laurel tree two years ago and it's beyond prolific. I have to harvest it daily in the summer and give the mint away. Ajuga's manners are so much better in the garden.
