Gardening with Micki: Groundcovers hide bare spots, discourage weeds

When I think of groundcovers, they remind me of people — like me — cancer survivors who wear wigs to cover thinning hair or bald spots. That's what ground covers are good for in places where grass refuses to grow.
Walking my back and side gardens recently, | noticed a number of barren places where ground covers would be perfect. Fortunately, there are a variety of plants that hide these bald spots and also add that touch of leafy green to hide an unsightly blanket of dirt.
“Gardening Made Easy," a Better Homes & Garden great resource, notes, “Groundcovers are a talented group of plants. Not only do they cover the ground, with beautiful foliage and flowers, but their dense and low growth habit discourages weeds and prevents soil erosion.”
If you are considering planting or going shopping for groundcovers, knowing the variety, types and assets of each species may be very useful for you. The variety of these plants range in height from an inch to a foot or taller. BH&G calls groundcovers "low growing wonders.” Each category has its own value and personality to help you choose just the right one for your various garden spaces.
• Leafy Groundcovers: Ivy, Pachsandra and Vinca are noted for their lush greenery.
• Small Leaf Spreaders: BH&G notes, “These groundcovers easly carpet an area, making it feel spacious, in the way a lawn does, but without mowing maintenance.”
• Flowering Groundcovers: Liriope Grass, Sea Thrift, and New England Flax are perfect as low hedges or lining a walkway, even a patio.
• Spreading Groundovers: Vinca or Ajuga are my personal favorites. BH&G notes, “These are like insatiable explorers, always traveling in search of new ground. These ‘eager’ spreaders can be a frugal gardener's best friend because just a few plants can cover an area with foliage and flowers."
• Other possibilities: Wild Ginger loves shade and spreads easily. You can also use herbs as ground covers. Among the best spreaders are Thyme, Oregano, Sedum and Mint. Creeping Rosemary is also a great kitchen herb for spreading.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
