Gardening with Micki: Honeysuckle, a sweet, complex vine

For a popular garden plant that has such a sweet name, honeysuckle is one of the most invasive plants you can find. I recently noticed that a volunteer honeysuckle had completely invaded a decorative wrought iron screen on the patio. The screen is 6 feet tall, and the honeysuckle towers over it.
It will be a major undertaking to uproot the honeysuckle, although it does add a special fragrance to the patio. The honeysuckle has completely enveloped the screen, so it will take a while for the garden crew to uproot it and move it to a more private space. The screen was a great conversation piece on the patio.
I do love the tiny golden yellow flowers on honeysuckle. To its credit, it is an easy plant to grow and can be easily paired with other summer bloomers. Try mixing it with Coneflowers, Black-Eyed Susan, Yarrow or Coreopsis. Those make wonderful companions as an accessory to honeysuckle accenting a backyard fence.
"Gardening Made Easy," a Better Homes & Garden favorite resource book for me, also suggests teaming the honeysuckle climber with Trumpet Vine, Morning Glories, Black-Eyed Susans, even Day Lilies with the Honeysuckle as a backdrop.
Honeysuckle is often paired with so many other plants because it can be grown in a range of hues, including pink and red, along with its traditional yellow. It is also considered a very easy care plant and is considered a great garden traveler, growing next to and intertwining with shrubs, perennials and annuals. It also blooms all summer long and can climb up to 25 feet tall.
If you feel that honeysuckle is a little bit too "free-wheeling" and aggressive for your garden, consider several other vines including Hyacinth Bear, Cardinal Climber, Virginia Creeper, Dutchman's Pipe, Boston or English Ivy, which also grows profusely in my back garden. I share this plant easily. Wisteria was also suggested as a companion to honeysuckle, but I would say "Never!"
Wisteria is an evil plant in my book. It's woody, hard to manage, and will wrap itself around anything on a patio. It has a destructive, invasive personality. Believe it! I've witnessed its destruction at several friends' patios and decks. For a special look, build a trellis and watch your honeysuckle climb to its content, all summer long.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
