Gardening with Micki: Hydrangeas bloom in soft, pastel colors

Blue is a color seldom found in most gardens. Mother Nature seems to prefer softer shades — pinks, yellows, oranges, gentle reds and whites. Those hues complement the versatile shades of green gracing most gardens.
So, when I was visiting a resident in her historic West Side home, we took a tour of the garden she and her husband have nurtured for many years. Here were hydrangeas in soft blue in their full glory. She said the blue hydrangeas were her husband's favorite flower. They are also one of my favorites. They are considered a formal plant, known for late summer blooms.
The Oak Leaf Hydrangeas are the most elegant member of this floral family, I first encountered this flower while visiting Central Park in New York City years ago. The blue blooms were enchanting. The small hydrangea I had the garden crew plant a decade ago has now blossomed into a magnificent tree with lush white blooms that never disappoint. Now, I'm planting blue hydrangeas.
Researching this unusual color for hydrangeas, Google touts a Nikko Blue Hydrangea, as well as others named Global Rose and Endless Summer. There's also a Chinese Wisteria, but it can't claim a relationship to Hydrangeas.
So what makes a Hydrangea turn blue? Here are several "recipes" to help you.
You need an acidic soil with a PH of 55 or less. To make that happen, feed your soil aluminum sulphate, which most garden centers can supply. You can also add pine needles, peat moss, lawn clippings, fruit peels or coffee grounds to make the soil more acidic. That is a perfect way to use your morning coffee grounds. Mine usually go in the compost pile. You can also change colors by adding a bit of vinegar or apple cider to your hydrangea garden.
I also love the names of two formulas for turning Hydrangeas blue. One is titled "Let's Dance," which sounds like a senior prom. The other is named "Endless Summer," which mimics a travel brochure. It's also interesting to know the Hydrangea's history. There is a family connection to Azaleas, as well as Japanese Maples and Rhododendrons. That's not a bad heritage for the beautiful Hydrangeas, whatever their fascinating color.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
