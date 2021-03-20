Gardening with Micki: Hydrangeas make great bouquets

From my kitchen window, I can see the east side of the towering hydrangea. It was planted nine years ago when it was just a baby. I had no idea it would grow to consume so much space in the back lawn. Its neighbors in the lawn are a Chinese Pistache and a Seedless Cottonwood.
The hydrangea is really not very pretty right now. The flowers are all dried and I was considering having the whole plant trimmed drastically. My sister intervened to save the hydrangea. She is an exceptional gardener, having taken rocky terrain near Tahlequah and turned it into a hillside garden paradise.
She showed me how to cut off the dried blooms at just the right place on the stem and bundled several together to show me what a beautiful dried bouquet I could create. It was a revealing creative moment. Then I remembered I have a friend who has taken her dried blue hydrangeas and made absolutely stunning arrangements for her dining room table.
The memory of her hydrangeas made me recall the time I spent $10.97 at an Oklahoma City florist for one large blue hydrangea to feature in the guest bathroom for a luncheon I was hosting in my home for 20 friends. A neighbor offered to help with the last minute preparations I said, "Please water the blue hydrangea." She forgot! It almost wilted before my eyes.
I learned quickly that hydrangeas that have been plucked from their normal habitat can wilt easily. In spite of the need to pamper these flowers when cut, they are still one of my favorite garden assets.
Here's how Jeff Bredenberg, author of "How to Cheat at Gardening and Yard Work" says to care for hydrangeas during cold weather.
• Keep hydrangeas hydrated. Wind and cold air will dry out their branches and cripple their buds. If that happens, they won't bloom the next year.
• Build up a few inches of mulch around the hydrangeas' base, but not directly against the main stems.
• Wrap each plant with twine until they are bundled up and look like Hershey's kisses.
• Use an antidesiccant spray — a liquid wax — when temperatures are above 40 degrees and let it dry. Apply it again when temps climb above 50 degrees. This is also a treatment for roses, azaleas and rhododendrons.
Meanwhile, I'm harvesting my dried hydrangeas to make fall bouquets for several of my garden friends.
