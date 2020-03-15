Gardening with Micki: Indoor garden fills empty space

How do you create a special garden when you're downsizing from a large home to a more compact living arrangement with a rather confined garden space? Some people might just give up gardening.
That was the issue Linda Harrison faced when she and her husband Jack moved to the Park Ridge complex near Muskogee's Country Club area. With limited garden space along all the brick residential fronts, Linda learned to plant low to satisy the architectctural committee's standards for Park Ridge gardening.
It didn't take Linda long to capitalize on a small interior space lining the back entry, and create a cozy plant room, full of her favorite house plants. The oblong space leads to the large kitchen and into the main living and dining areas.
The small space had been nothing more than a tiny back entry hallway, totally devoid of character. Linda saw the great possibilities for this forgotten space and quickly turned it into an enviable plant room with personality. Yes, I covet her plant room!
"I'm still a gardener even though I don't have a big yard anymore," Linda said.
She traces her love for gardening to her grandparents who were avid gardeners.
"I remember my grandmother's rose bushes, lily of the valley, marigolds, crepe myrtles, the mimosa trees. She was always planting," Linda recalls. "My mother loved peonies, iris and roses. She inherited her love of gardening from her mother.''
Linda and Jack got serious about gardening when they lived on Dakota Street and had ample room to experiment in their garden. "It was my pride and joy," she recalls. Among those flowers: zinnias, hydrangeas, violets, lilies and lily of the valley seeds inherited from her grandmother, mother and friends.
Now, five years later, following Jack's passing, Linda's immense garden talents are expressed in this treasure room including not only plants but family and historical heirlooms pertaining to gardens. Three windows and a skylight provide ample light for potted plants to thrive.
Linda complements the numerous plants with memorabilia and historic artifacts related to gardening, including a turn-of-the-century gathering basket used by pioneer ladies to gather fruits, flowers and vegetables from their gardens.
It's not enough for Linda to nurture these plants she loves. She keeps a seasonal illustrated diary of how each plant is surviving in this once barren space, now a visually pleasing plant room.
