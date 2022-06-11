Gardening with Micki: Late spring, summer planting

Are you thinking about sprucing up your patio or back lawn garden this spring? Several garden sources are offering a variety of possibilities to make your garden more appealing as we move into the hot summer months. The object for renovating your garden’s current look is to give your lawn a fresh new personality.
First, I have to admit I completely forgot to plant crocus in time for early spring blooms. They are one of my favorite small spring flowers, and I was busy with other projects and I forgot about them. Now it’s too late. Crocus are so tiny and delicate. I always think of them as nature’s gentle alarm clock, the first garden messengers quietly, often surprisingly, announcing spring is on the way.
Crocus growers suggest, “No experience required for planting them: a sunny spot and a package of seeds and all you have to grow is summer’s happiest flower.” Other sources note: “Plant them in open areas so you don’t miss them. Small as they are, they will grow from 4 inches to 6 inches tall.”
I think my garden, that has recently begged for small flowers flanking the entry’s front brick-lined garden, will enjoy new tall flowers playing a supporting role behind the crocus.
For a decade, those lanky, tall, Dutch iris got that job of standing tall and hovering over the small flowers in the tiny Holland-themed garden. I’ve retired the Dutch Iris this year. Now, I’m favoring pastel shades in the back garden.
I’m accenting the crocus with spiky Foxglove. It’s considered the most romantic flower in any garden and will be a perfect contrast to the dainty crocus. One source called Foxglove “The Belle of the Border” in case you are planning a garden border. Foxglove blooms every other year, so you’ll want to find a garden companion for your other plants in Foxglove’s “time off year.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
