If you received a stunning Easter bouquet that included white lilies, you may be wondering how to prolong their beauty. With their definitive trumpet shape and six pristine white petals, they look like fragile souls. Actually, lilies are more resilient than we realize.
Lilies have been a prolific flower since being introduced in England in 1819. They quickly migrated to the United States, taking a detour to the Asiatic Border and exotic Casa Blanca in 1820. Is suspect lilies arrived by boat or bulbs in someone's luggage. Today, lilies seem best known as a favorite flower for special occasions.
It's logical lilies have an Oriental heritage. I saw many on a press trip to China. Lilies brightened even the most impoverished homes where we were guests of Chinese families.
Lilies are special flowers to plant in any area of the garden, sunny or shade. Unlike some children, lilies get along well with others. I plant them among hostas under shady trees. They also thrive in the sun-filled gladiola garden. They can be the feature of a garden or play a supporting role. In one current garden catalog, I counted a Crayola box of 38 lily colors.
My mother, a florist/wedding planner, often encouraged brides to feature lily of the valley in their wedding bouquets. When I chose a bouquet of red and pink roses for my first wedding, she secretly tucked in several lily of the valley to soften that bouquet.
Lilies are east to live with. On several occasions, I've prodded them to move to the turquoise pots near my home's entrance. Who doesn't love a flower that moves easily on an owner's garden whim? And never complains by drooping, or worse, fading into the sunset.
What is so special about lilies is the incredible range of designs and colors. Each breed of lily has its own distinct characteristics. And, they grow in every color of nature, from shades resembling sunrise to the dark of night. More impressive, lilies are so easy to care for. Martha Stewart suggests:
• Unwrap the plant immediately after purchase.
• Remove any debris.
• Find a bright spot for growing.
• Keep the plant cool.
• Water when soil is dry to the touch.
Lilies are a pretty carefree plant.
