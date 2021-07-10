If you are looking for a relaxing day trip this summer, consider a visit to Tulsa's Woodward Park, home of the elegant Snedden Mansion, the Charles Faudree Memorial Pavilion and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden.
The Muskogee Area Master Gardeners toured the gardens several years ago and it was a delightful visit. Our host was Barry Fugatt, a Tulsa gardener/writer who recently retired as the founder/director of the Linnaeus Teaching Garden.
Woodward Park's grounds are beautifully manicured and you can see artists painting in the gardens, as well as camera buffs photographing everything from the formal terraces of the Rose Garden to the numerous plantings that grace the grounds. A butterfly garden is delightful for children to experience. The mansion and formal grounds also are popular settings for workshops, plant sales, even weddings.
The Snedden Mansion was built in the 1920s during the Tulsa oil boom and towers over the formal gardens. It provides an excellent view of the terraced landscape, which includes a beautiful rose garden.
While the pandemic changed the opportunities for visitors, Fugatt told our group, "The beautiful garden was designed to be a joyful place of learning and laughter." He considered its most important elements: people, community and fellowship.
Woodward Park was designed by Tulsa architect Joe Howell and is described as "a public garden with strong architectural lines." In the Teaching Garden, there is a green space for learning more about gardens, two rock gardens and a rippling stream winding through one area. The teaching garden has multiple facets and is a perfect place to gather fresh ideas for your garden.
I still treasure the memory of our visit. Fugatt was a delightful host — so eager to share his lifetime love for gardening in a public space. The Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden are located near 21st Street and South Peoria, west of Utica Square. Admission is free — definitely a cherished bargain day with nature. Call (918) 576-5164 for hours. It's worth a getaway to spend some leisure time in the Woodward Park gardens.
