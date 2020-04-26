With Muskogee Area Master Gardeners being compelled to stay inside — like the rest of the country because of the COVID-19 virus, two past presidents decided to take members and their Facebook friends on several virtual garden tours.
Trudy Sudberry photographed her expansive garden, located in view of Fern Mountain. David Redding filmed the Master Gardeners cleaning out the Papilion’s raised bed tulip gardens, making way for spring/summer blooms. Among Master Gardeners who followed suit (at press time) included Susie Lawrence, president; Pam Turnbull, secretary; members Patricia Christian, Sally Hilfiger, Becky Parkinson and Rhonda Scocos.
Part of the Master Gardeners’ mission is sharing their garden knowledge and experiences with others. With gardeners trying to stay inside for protection, these impromptu tours gave them a glimpse of spring gardening while confined at home. It also was a way to inspire members of the Muskogee Garden Club, which Redding serves as president, to get back in the garden when the virus finally subsides.
Like many local groups, both of these organizations canceled their April program and are uncertain of May meetings. The Phoenix and garden columnist, Micki J. Shelton, a past Master Gardener president and Garden Club member, thought these garden photos were worth sharing with readers.
If you wish to view the virtual tour, go online and visit the Muskogee County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
