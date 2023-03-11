Gardening with Micki: Master Gardeners to share their skills

If you are a novice gardener or just want to refresh your garden skills, this program is tailor made for you. The Muskogee County Master Gardeners are hosting two free outdoor workshops that encompass every area of gardening.
Titled “Best Practices for Gardening,” the two sessions are sponsored in conjunction with Oklahoma State University’s Extension Service program and will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 18 and 25 in a Muskogee area garden.
Master Gardener, Pam Turnbull, whose home and garden is located at 2960 N. 24th St. Parking is available in the area. The first session, March 18, will feature three topics:
• “Gardening 101 — ”How on Earth Do I Start?”
• “Propagation — “You Mean I Can Get Something for Nothing?”
• “Drip Irrigation — How Can I Go on Vacation and Keep My Plants Alive?”
The second session, March 25, will cover these topics:
• Pruning and Tool Care — “If I Cut It, Will it Die?”
• Seed Starting — “No Greenhouse, No Worries.”
• Pest and Disease Management/Tomato Tips — “A Dead Plant Yields No Fruit.”
Each class will be taught by seasoned gardeners, all of whom have been participants in the Master Gardener program.
The Master Gardener program goes well beyond its monthly meetings, which always feature a guest speaker on a garden-related topic. Members are involved in a variety of community programs as well as field trips to area gardens of educational interest.
Member Anthony Wright is involved in the Cherokee Elementary School garden program; and Chelsea Cromwell is involved in the downtown Farmers Market. The Community Gardens in several Muskogee areas — also known as ”Veggies for Veterans” — also involves Carrie Rolf and Anthony Wright. The next Master Gardener class will be held in the fall and will feature Gayle Blackman, Neta Ray and Susan Fullenwider as the instructors.
Having participated in the MG program for the past 10 years, I can vouch for the incredible value of the program. Having purchased a home with no garden 12 years ago, the MG program was a valuable “purchase.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
