Gardening with Micki: Muskogee Garden Club has lengthy history

A decade ago, I thought it was quite enough to be not only an avid gardener, but also a member of the Muskogee Garden Club. Several years later, I stepped up to the plate and took the 10-week program to become a Master Gardener and later served a year as the group’s president.
Both groups survive even though the pandemic has slightly changed the character of both organizations. Yes, masks are still appreciated when attending group meetings. But they seem a bit inhibiting to me when conversing about garden tips.
The Muskogee Garden Club began in 1927 when the local Chamber of Commerce created a committee named “City Beautiful.” Dues were $1 a person then, and membership was open to anyone willing to pay the dues. Approximately 114 people attended that first meeting. The group grew and three years later became the Muskogee Garden Club. Their first meeting with their official name was March 27, 1930.
Dues are higher now — $25 a year — but scholarships to horticultural students at Oklahoma State University pave the way for a new crop of professional gardeners and landscape architects. Prior to Covid, the club hosted tours of area gardens.
Nancy Gassaway, president, says, “The club’s objective is the advancement of gardening, developing home grounds, city beautification and the conservation of natural resources.”
Recently, the Garden Club provided metal benches at Honor Heights Park and Spaulding Park. They also funded landscaping at the Senior Station, a senior citizens center formerly known as Fire Station Three on West Okmulgee Avenue.
Both the Garden Club and the Master Gardeners share the wealth of their membership dues with the public gardens in Muskogee. The Master Gardeners are dedicated to improving the various community gardens located throughout the city. The one on Chandler Road, near my home, begs for tender care.
The next meetings for both groups involve guest speakers. J.D. McManus, a storm tracker, will speak to the Garden Club at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Muskogee Fairgrounds Extension Office. Master Gardeners will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 27; also at the Extension Office. Their guest speaker will be Cheryl Kheadle, who is affiliated with the Community Resilience Project, said Debbie James, MG’s program chairman, and Gayle Blackmon, the president.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
