Gardening with Micki: New nursery opens

Two long-time friends have merged their creative talents to create a new garden center focusing on spring annuals. Both grew up in gardening families, Michele Miller recalls.
“My mother was an avid gardener and she also had an array of beautiful house plants," Jill Watson said. "Unfortunately, I didn’t gain an appreciation for gardening until I was older. Growing up, my sister and I helped our mother plant her flower beds and pots every spring.”
Those childhood experiences were an impetus for them to establish their new garden center, “The Happy Flowers Nursery.” It Is located south of Muskogee, about four miles west of Summit.
“Jill’s family runs a few cows in that area and we decided it would be a great spot for two greenhouses — large enough to support our business," Miller said.
“We will grow Muskogee’s beloved spring annuals — all Proven Winner plants — America’s top plant brand,” Miller notes.
Of course, they will plant a large variety of other flowers as well as their personal favorite flowers.
“Gomophen is my favorite flower," Miller said. "They look whimsical and the birds, bees and butterflies love them."
"I love zinnias," Watson said. Their vibrant color brings me joy!”
Miller and Watson first encountered the popular and respected Proven Winners label when Miller worked at Blossoms Garden Center on Muskogee’s east side for five years before it closed.
“After seeing the exceptional disease resistant and resilience of the PW plants year after year, it was an easy choice for us to use these plants," Miller said. "While I was at Blossoms, I learned about planting, fertilizing and how to work with customers. I really experienced all aspects of the flower business.”
“When Jill and I couldn’t find flowers in the colors and amounts we wanted, we decided to do something about it," Miller said. "We are not a traditional greenhouse with regular hours, which is why we offer free delivery.”
Also unusual is their flowers listen to music all day long.
“Believe it or not, studies have proven playing music for plants promotes faster, healthier growth,” Miller said.
Speaking to the Master Gardeners recently, she didn’t say if their plants prefer classical or rock tunes.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
