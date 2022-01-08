Gardening with Micki: Not too late to plant some bulbs

So you didn’t get those Tulip bulbs planted in early fall like the garden gurus suggest. You are not alone. I’m right there with you. I found a lost package of 36 Tulip bulbs sleeping peacefully in my garage … just waiting patiently to be planted.
I know it’s January and those bulbs should have been in the ground in early fall. But really it’s not all that late. Yes, we should start seeing signs of spring soon with Crocus always the first to arrive on the spring scene. Then the Jonquils show up. Tulips seem to let those Jonquils have their day in the sun. Then, as they fade, the Tulips come on stage making a grand and colorful entrance on the spring garden scene.
Since there is still a tiny window of time left to plant for spring, here are some ideas. I recommend what Better Homes & Gardens calls their “Wake Up Spring Garden.” It includes 30 Hyacinths, 50 Grape Hyacinths, 70 Yellow Tulips and 40 red Darwin Hybrid Tulips. They suggest planting the Darwin Tulips in clusters. They have a pyramid, chalice shape and make a dynamic impact. Plant these flowers in groups to make a strong visual statement.
Personally, I’ve always been partial to Crocus. They are a symbol of rebirth, independence, joy and new beginnings. They show up by surprise in an unexpected winter snow. They are like little yellow messengers, assuring us “Spring is on its way.” Perusing my garden sources, I love this quote from “Gardening Made Easy.” (Who were the authors kidding with that title?)
The reference notes, “A garden isn’t a static event. That’s what makes it interesting. Every day, something new, albeit subtle, happens. Buds form. Flowers open up, petals fall and litter a path like so much confetti. By planning for blooms for all seasons, from spring to fall, you can enjoy your garden at its best, all the time.”
So, what can you still plant that will provide pleasure to see in your spring garden, besides Crocus and Jonquils? You can plant Fritillaria, Glory of the snow, Helebores or Peonies. When you mix those with variety of colorful Tulips, you will have an exciting and very colorful early to late spring garden show.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.