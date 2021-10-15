It wouldn’t be fall if I didn’t visit Santa Fe, New Mexico. On one recent trip, I revisited Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and garden in nearby Abiquiu. Most people recognize O’Keeffe as a stellar artist who painted the landscapes of the Southwest. She had a perfect vista, overlooking the Chama River Valley with majestic mountains in the background.
Less well known is her passion for gardening. She had only to step out the front patio of her rustic Spanish Colonial home to be in her garden. A living room window shelf features rocks and bones she discovered in her garden. The property is now maintained by volunteers from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. Several were tending the garden during my visit.
O’Keeffe grew a variety of fruits, especially strawberries and raspberries, as well as a smorgasbord of vegetables — broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, lettuces, string beans, tomatoes and zucchini. Each had distinctive flavors and textures, especially leafy, small greens and small-leaved herbs.
Among the herbs she favored were lovage, mint, oregano, parsley, sorrel, summer savory and thyme. The herb garden is still intact. Watercress was grown in a nearby spring creek. Among fruit trees lining the garden are peach, pears and plums. Apple trees were a must; O’Keeffe grew up on her family’s Wisconsin apple farm.
O’Keeffe employed members of Abiquiu’s Lopez family for her garden/household help. She and one Lopez son clashed about planting corn. He used heaps of seeds for planting. O’Keefe planted single seeds at precise intervals.
Her long-time assistant, Margaret Woods, called O’Keeffe “exacting.” She liked deviled eggs with different herbs added to each one. She ate millet grains for breakfast. She liked chopped herbs, mixed with olive oil, lemon juice and garlic for salad dressing.
O’Keeffe began gardening in 1952, working her garden until her eyesight dimmed, although she was still painting. Every day she and Miss Wood walked the garden, with Margaret holding a large straw basket for O’Keeffe to fill for that night’s dinner. O’Keeffe often invited celebrities to her dining table for four. The table was merely a polished plank of wood.
Like her art, O’Keeffe’s home/garden is a dramatic study in simplicity. She died in 1986 at age 98, leaving a legacy of art and gardening.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
