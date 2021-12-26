If ever there was a nut that gets a lot of publicity during the holiday season, it is the celebrated pecan. Some nuts have “lineage” like the expensive Texas Natives. Yet, the South Texas papershell pecan halves are quite reasonable. Some arrive in your mailbox in jars or sacks. One Texas company ships pecans in burlap bags. Clever! Some of the pecans taste more like candy than nuts.
I might never have been interested in pecans, but my mother made Christmas rum cakes. Pecans lined the top, creating a festive look for the top of the cake. It’s a tradition she passed on to me. A friend who lives in Paris, France, must have four of my rum cakes for her annual New Year’s Eve celebration. I’m happy to oblige her annual request.
Muskogee is fortunate to have a pecan orchard, Mayer Pecans, which has been growing pecans for decades. They have mastered the art of growing pecans. The pecan trees are bare now, but worth a trip when then trees are blooming with pecans.
This nut comes to our tables with heritage. They were in America as early as the 16th century. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both grew pecans. They were planted by Spanish Colonials in northern Mexico about 1711, 60 years before American colonists started planting pecan trees in the United States.
Google notes, “It is the only tree that grows naturally in North America and is one of the most valuable nut species.” Also interesting: pecans originated in the East Coast Algonquin area described as “the only nut requiring a stone to crack it.” Pecans are also versatile. They show up in breads, pies, cakes, even salads. Thank heavens, we can now buy pecans fully shelled in plastic bags.
When I lived in Stillwater, my garden had six pecan trees. I would invite some of the Oklahoma State University international students over to pick pecans every season. I made a nice lunch for them, then made sure they went back to the dorm with a bag of cracked pecans, pick included. They thought picking pecans was a fun Oklahoma tradition. Sadly for all the value pecans have, they are not America’s favorite nut. It’s the peanut, which lacks the pecan’s heritage.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
