Gardening with Micki: Perennials keep gardens looking good from year to year

A recent meeting of the Muskogee Master Gardeners opened with a "grab bag" of garden-themed treasures for members and guests to take home. There were small plants, seed packets, garden-themed accessories and books. I'd like to think I chose the best of the garden treasures.
It is a beautiful 191-page book titled "The Perennial Encyclopedia." Its previous owner had taken excellent care of the book. Since I seldom plant annuals, the book drew my attention like a magnet. Perusing the book for the past few weeks, I haven't been disappointed in my selection.
The photographs of perennials from Ajuga and Clematis to Gaillardia and Iris are outstanding. Of course, the proper names of all the plants were bold headlines with their common names featured like a footnote.
What was particularly interesting was the world view the author, John Kilmer, featured in the book. So, reading it was like taking an international garden tour with flowers photographed in exotic settings. Among the international locales Kilmer chose to photograph flowers were Armenia, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, the European Alps, Greece, the Himalayas, India, Italy, Japan, the Mediterranean, Mexico, Persia, Siberia, South Africa and numerous settings in the United States and Europe.
To say it was a "whirlwind tour" through some of the world's best gardens is an understatement. Yes, I reread some of the sections several times, just to savor and enjoy this armchair tour of the world of flowers.
The book also included a glossary of 62 terms ranging from invasive plants that spread even when you don't want them to, and succulents, plants with fleshy leaves. There was also a chapter devoted to perennials by color, including white, blue, lavender red, purple, violet, lilac, pink, and red, orange, yellow and rose.
The author describes perennials as "a plant that lives for more than two years, producing foliage in its first season, flowering in the next, and continuing to flower in the following years." He adds, "Perennials are garden favorites because they supply bright color in the garden, year after year, and offer extensive design possibilities."
With this book in hand, I just had to visit several area garden centers to add new perennials for several garden areas. The author also notes which perennials can be planted close together. Like people, not all plants get along well together.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
