Ask Tammy Perry about her favorite hobbies and she is certain to say "gardening and canning." The family and consumer science agent for the Muskogee County OSU Extension Service, she provides a wealth of knowledge on both topics of conversation.
A Muskogee native, Perry joined the Oklahoma State University Extension Service in 2018, after years as a stay-at-home mom to help raise her son John and daughter Georgia, who are now college age. Her Muskogee roots are deep. Her father was a teacher in the Muskogee school system. Her husband's father built the rural home in 1934 where she and her husband Brian live.
"Brian loves to garden, too, so he helps me a lot," Tammy says. "l was a city girl and I married a farm boy." Their property north of Muskogee is adjacent to 17 acres that originally featured a historical produce farm.
As a graduate of Northeastern State University with a degree in family and consumer science, Tammy Perry is especially interested in developing youth programs that involve practical skills they can use in their future. That encompasses everything from gardening and food preservation to canning and sewing.
"l want people to know we have a plethora of free information," she says.
The couple's garden includes cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, grapes, herbs, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, watermelon and strawberries, grown in old tractor tires. "The garden is also loaded with onions," she notes.
"The garden does very well on our property," Perry says. "My San Marino tomatoes have been fantastic this year. They are perfect for making tomato paste or pizza sauce."
For a recent program for the Muskogee Garden Club, she focused on the fine art of canning, which she considers a great reward for gardening.
"Canning is expensive," she admits. "You have to buy some basic equipment to start with."
"Pressure cookers are great for canning. They are now safer," she notes.
Perry recommends a metal Granite Ware pot with a tight lid for sterilizing jars, a crucial step in canning. A funnel, ladle and a sturdy spatula are other very necessary canning accessories.
"The small spatula helps remove air bubbles, which could interact with getting a good seal," Perry notes. "Pressure cookers are great for canning. They are now safer," she says.
"Canning is a lost art," Perry notes. "But I love opening a can of corn in winter that tastes like summer."
