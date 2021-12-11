Gardening with Micki: Perusing catalogs a perfect pastime for a cold winter day

Winter is an unforgiving time in the garden. It’s too cold to “play” in the dirt. I turned one of my tiny front lawn garden areas into a rectangular sliver for a compost pile. It’s not pretty, but the ground is flourishing from broken egg shells and vegetable leftovers.
While this is a bleak time for gardening, it’s also the perfect time for planning ahead for your spring and summer garden. Of course, the tulip bulbs are already in the ground, although I’m testing nature by adding a few more from a colorful variety of spring tulips in a flower catalog photograph I couldn’t resist.
What’s best about this down time in the gardening world is the incredible variety of seed, plant and landscaping catalogs that flood my mailbox. Perusing catalogs and reading about “the secret life of plants” is a perfect pastime for a cold winter day.
I love the names of some of the spring/summer flower suggestions. I couldn’t resist ordering a Daylily named “Handwriting on the Wall.” Then there was an electric blue Spider Lily, a Lycoris Blushing Lady, the Fandango Flower Duet and the Marilyn Amaryllis, named for Marilyn Monroe. I would love to be a mouse in the corner watching catalog designers name each season’s new offerings.
The commentary for the Fandago Flower Duet notes: “Clear a sunny path for this early spring duet to shine. It’s double petaled, bright red tulips seem to twirl through an ocean of petite white Alliums, giving a performance you’re sure to admire. Both species make outstanding cut flowers together or separated into individual bouquets.” Who could resist?
I always want tulips, given my Holland connections. Some of the season’s new names include Pink Lemonade, Candy Apple Delight, and Orange Pride — a must since I’m an Oklahoma State University graduate. I’m also fascinated by Hyacinths and Peonies. There’s a “Bull’s Eye double-flowered Peony Tulip" resembling a head of lettuce with a cherry tomato on top — a must for a ladies’ luncheon centerpiece.
While perusing catalogs is fun, I’m also enjoying a surprise gift, a Christmas Cactus from my landlord who bought my home, but asked me to continue to live here as the garden’s caretaker. Best early Christmas present ever!
