Gardening with Micki: Planning color in the winter

This is the time of year most of us are making New Year’s resolutions. Often those “resolves” have their birthright in previous year’s resolutions that didn’t turn out so well. My 2023 resolutions pertain to the four areas of my garden — front, back, north and south sides. Of course, I can’t change the size of those areas, so I’m focusing on the colors and shapes of flowers that are compatible.
For years, I’ve favored a soft color theme — prissy pastels — in the four garden areas. I’m going for a bolder look in the large back garden and still a softer, but more colorful theme on the front and side garden areas. I don’t want a shocking color theme for the front garden and will retain the bold fuchsia and white theme for the side gardens, with a touch of purple.
Using several suggestions from the book, “How To Cheat at Gardening and Yard Work,” I will plant several shrubs, which author Jeff Bredenberg notes “can offer a burst of color against the bare browns or bright whites of the winter season.” He suggests planting shrubs like red-osier dogwood or Japanese kerria, both of which provide a brightly colored bark. He notes trees offer plenty of variety in shades of green and adds, “trees and shrubs with winter-persistent fruits add sparkle of color and also attract birds to the garden. Crabapples and winterberry are the best.”
He also borrowed an idea from an Arkansas artist who suggests, “Add whimsy, color and interest to your garden by painting the stones you use in your landscape to add enduring color and charm.”
Rock painting might be a fun idea for children, but I think I will pass on that idea.
While you are waiting for spring and warmer temperatures to arrive, he offers ideas for planting your spring into summer garden. He says insist on a plant tag when purchasing flowers for your garden. His guidelines are simple if you consider these questions:
• Always use plants native to our area.
• Consider the type of soil you have.
• How much sun and shade will the plant area have?
• How much water will the plants need?
• Are the plants right for our hardiness zone?
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
