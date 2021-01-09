Gardening with Micki: Planning more container gardening

Walking my garden areas at the end of the 2020 fall season, I quickly realized how overgrown my three back garden areas had become. While I was too busy with writing projects, the garden was having a field day growing and multiplying its offspring.
Ouch! On that late fall walking tour of the garden, I saw plants and new vegetation I never would have planted. I also realized just how busy the garden had become in my absence from trips to visit garden centers across Oklahoma. It appears my garden had a field day. The message is “Don’t go away and leave your garden unattended.”
The enormous hydrangea is now competing for sun, shade and water with the Chinese Pistache, and the tall, seedless Cottonwood tree that seems to touch the sky. Those plants were among my original anchor pieces for the garden, thanks to a suggestion from a landscape architect friend.
So now, I’m in a “paring down” mode for my garden. Everything seems to be overgrown and I’m looking for a simplistic pattern that is still pleasing to the eye. The cherry laurel tree, the garden’s anchor centerpiece, shows off its Christmas ornaments, year-round. But the versatile Holly, one of my favorite garden anchors, is completely out of hand. So is the English Ivy I planted all around the storage cottage, as a border to accent its adjacent lattice-covered patio. I forgot English Ivy climbs. Visit Europe to see the best examples of its athletic abilities.
Paring down a garden is difficult. So, I’ve decided to spend this season planting things I love in large container pots just waiting to be filled on the kitchen patio. I’ve always had good luck growing a variety of lettuces, especially butter lettuce, my favorite. This season, I’m going to try a variety of salad vegetables that enjoy growing in small, confined spaces. No members of the squash family, of course. They like room to roam the landscape.
I like this quote from Jeff Bredenberg’s book, “How To Cheat at Gardening and Yard Work.” He notes: “Container gardening is the solution for people who want to garden but have little space to do it.” It also means much less work for a changing lifestyle.
