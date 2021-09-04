Gardening with Micki: Plant now for spring gardens

It’s time to think about fall gardening for spring blooms. Of course, tulips are a must since I have a rich 20-year history with Holland tulips. Lately though, I’ve thought about more variety and a Crayola box of colors in my front and back gardens.
The new fall planting catalogs show a variety of spring blooms to enhance your garden. The K.van Bourgondien magazine took inspiration from wine labels to name their choices, including Cabernet, Chantilly, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sangria and Zinfandel. The flower names mimic the color of many wines.
Other choices had less intoxicating names. So, I chose a Mount Everest Giant Snowdrop, a Hibiscus Holy Grail, a fringed Tulip Raspberry Ripple, a Butterfly Daffodil Zinzi and a Blushing Parrot Tulip, named for tropical birds.
Almost ready to phone in my order, I couldn’t resist the re-blooming Daylily Cosmic Struggle. It has intense cranberry grape flowers with a ruffled gold rim and a subtle dark watermark above the eye. The catalog promises: “The colors won’t fade in the sunlight and add panache to a mixed border. It’s prolific too; four branched plaits will produce healthy buds.”
I will soften the garden’s brilliant colors with white or cream accents. There’s an ivory-colored tulip, Diamond Jubilee, that has a trace of pinkish red on its edge. Mixed in with a white Parrot Tulip, it should be a stunning contrast to the garden’s other vibrant hues.
The Breck’s catalog was also enticing. Day lilies in a rainbow of colors included a lily tree that grows as tall as a person. Twenty-three different day lilies were featured. So, I’m adding allium, cyclamen, hyacinths, lilies and crocus, always the first to bloom.
We expect to see a lot of green in a garden, but Breck’s offers anemones, bearded iris, daffodils, snowdrops and tulips in a range from chartreuse to emerald green. These promise to “bring fireworks to your landscape.” Their suggestion? “A lily mixture of hot tropical colors of flowers that naturalize beautifully.”
What could possibly be more beautiful and visually interesting in a spring garden than an exciting, visually interesting technicolor palate of colorful blooms and a fascinating mixture of flowers? I’m calling it a “smorgasbord” for the garden. And yes, I ordered lots of day lilies.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
