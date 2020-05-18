Gardening with Micki — Planting for butterflies

One of the greatest rewards of having a garden is watching the butterflies that come to visit. They are such colorful and flighty creatures and they never tarry too long in one place. It’s always a welcome surprise when one stops to visit, even if it’s only for a fleeting moment.
There is a secret to attracting these featherweight winged creatures, however. So if you are just creating a new garden, or refurbishing one to draw more butterflies, here are some tips to make these colorful flights of fancy come your way. My best source for designing a garden that will welcome butterflies comes from Better Homes & Gardens’ book, “Gardening Made Easy.”
Butterflies love to eat nectar-rich blossoms. They are also thirsty creatures, so a water source will draw them as well. They are not picky about the water containers although I have two decorative hanging pan feeders they seem to like. Birds frequent these feeders as well. So far, the butterflies and the birds are cordial to each other.
Butterflies are also sun lovers and they like a southern exposure. What they don’t like is wind. They need some form of protective shelter so a wall or hedge provides that kind of sanctuary for them. My main patio has a mesh cover and seems to provide them enough comfort from wind and rain. They like to eat and drink without being tossed about by Mother Nature. Flying away is their greatest defense mechanism.
So, what to plant to draw these beauties to your garden? Butterflies are attracted to brilliant colors. They love purple, red and orange flowers. That trio would certainly pop and be eye-catching in anyone’s garden. Like people, butterflies have their favorite menu. They are partial to Butterfly Bush and Butterfly Weed, as well as Zinnias, Coneflower and Tithonia, less well known. Like butterflies, hummingbirds also love nectar-filled flowers,
In my garden, the hummingbirds also visit often, but they prefer flowers that are trumpet or cup-shaped to accommodate their long, pointed beaks. They like to feast on Butterfly Bush, too, as well as Penstemon, Bee Balm, Columbine and Delphinium. Planting to draw the colorful butterflies will provide great pleasure for you in your garden. As garden visitors, butterflies never disappoint.
Photo credit
Photography by Nancy Gassaway
